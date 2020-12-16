Internacional de Madrid - Linares

Follow the Copa del Rey live Football match between Internacional de Madrid and Linares with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 16 December 2020.





Catch the latest Internacional de Madrid and Linares news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Internacional de Madrid and Linares. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

