Iker Muniain's extra-time penalty, his second goal of the match, put Athletic Bilbao into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey at the expense of Barcelona.

Nico Williams' cross struck the arm of Jordi Alba and, after consulting the pitchside video, the referee decided it was worthy of a spot kick from which the Bilbao skipper sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way.

Earlier it seemed like Inigo Martinez had given Bilbao victory when he poked home four minutes from time when Munian's set piece found Alex Berenguer whose header at the back post was partially blocked, only for the home defender to beat Gerard Pique to the loose ball and edge it just over the line.

However, with Barcelona desperate to keep the ball in the danger area in injury time, a remarkable overhead kick from Dani Alves found Pedri in the box and he slotted the ball home.

The Basque side were by far the better side in the match from the first whistle and indeed Muniain put Bilbao in front in the second minute with an exquisite curling effort from the left edge of the penalty area.

This was equalled by an almost identical goal from Barcelona's debutant Ferran Torres, which turned out to be Xavi's side's only shot in anger before Pedri's late moment.

Utimately the right team won the match and Xavi's disappointment was compounded by Ansu Fati, who made his return to the first team as a substitute, leaving the field after pulling a muscle.

TALKING POINT

Torres will help but can't do it himself - Ferran Torres must have been a bit shaken early on in the match when Barcelona could barely get out of their half for the first 15 minutes, illustrating that the their problems will not just be solved by a fine forward.

But the fine forward will make a difference and this was shown on the 20 minute mark with the sort of finish we have seen many times for Manchester City and Spain in the past. He was seldom in the game from that point onwards though as Barcelona created very little - though he illustrated his finishing once more when slotting home from an offside position in extra time.

Torres is one part of the puzzle but there are plenty more gaps to fill. The responsibility on his shoulders only increased with Fati's unfortunate injury.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) - What a threat this 19-year-old looks. He has been capped by Spain Under-21 and surely it cannot be long until he plays for the senior side.

An uncomplicated winger who on this showing displayed the combination of extreme pace and laser precision with his crosses, or usually low passes into the area. His run and pass led to the first goal and he set up many more opportunities in the early stages. Only a fine save by ter Stegen denied him getting on the scoresheet himself.

When his brother Inaki came on they both linked up well and ultimately it was another cross from him, destined for danger, which won the crucial penalty.

PLAYER RATINGS

Athletic Bilbao: Agirrezabala 6; De Marcos 6, Vivian, Inigo Martínez 7, Yuri 6; Dani García 7, Vesga 6; Nico Williams 9*, Muniain 9; Sancet 6, Raul Garcia 6

Subs: Inaki Williams 7, Berenguer 6, Balenziaga 6, Zarraga 6, Nolaskoain 6.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 6; Alves 6, Pique 7, Araujo 7, Jordi Alba 5; Busquets 6, Gavi 6, Pedri 7; Ezzalzouli 6, Jutgla 6, Torres 7.

Subs: Gonzalez 6, F de Jong 6, Fati 6, Dest 6, Braithwaite 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

2' GOAL FOR BILBAO! And what a finish! Nico Williams raced down the right and cut a dangerous ball across the box which evaded everyone only for Muniain to retrieve it and under little pressure curl past ter Stegen inside the far post.

20' GOAL FOR BARCELONA! And it's the debutant! Busquets played the ball to him in the left had side of the penalty area and he turned inside and curled an unstoppable effort past the keeper and inside the far post.

86' GOAL FOR BILBAO! A free kick was swung in by Muniain and Beranguer met it with a header at the back post which ter Stegen saved with his body but then Martinez poked over the line.

90+3' GOAL FOR BARCELONA! In desperation the ball was overheaded back into the danger area by Dani Alves and Pedri blasted home with his left foot.

104' Athletic appeal for a penalty Nico Williams' cross did hit the arm of Alba as he was falling, it was above his head. Now the referee is checking the film.

105' PENALTY FOR BILBAO! The San Mames faithful rejoice. Alba stupidly gets a booking when there was nothing he could have done about it.

105+1' GOAL FOR BILBAO! Muniain slots home sending the keeper the wrong way.

KEY STAT

1 - the number of shots Barcelona had at goal before Pedri's injury-time equaliser

