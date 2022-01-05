A disjointed Barcelona battled back against Deportivo Linares to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, with Ousmane Dembele inspiring them to a 2-1 away win.

Barcelona were still feeling their way back to competitive action after the winter break, having just won away at Mallorca, and were able to call on their new signing - the returning Dani Alves - from the off.

The rest of the team was distinctly second string but the game should have been easy against Deportivo Linares, who play their football in the third tier of Spanish football.

However, Xavi Hernandez’s side struggled for rhythm and it was the hosts who went ahead when veteran Hugo Diaz nodded in smartly past a helpless Neto in goal.

In the second half, the impressive Ronaldo Araujo was withdrawn with an injury concern which could affect the coming games, and Xavi made three half-time changes with little obvious initial improvement.

Out of nowhere, sub Dembele’s powerful shot forced an error from Brimah Razak in goal for Linares, and Barca were level.

Five minutes later, Ferran Jutgla’s smart finish gave them the lead, and the win, with their next game a trip to Granada on Saturday.

Talking point - Xavi must rely on signings to reinvigorate team

The players on the fringes were given their chance tonight and while it is rarely easy to get going after the winter break and with a second-string team, the best young players will make sure that they catch the eye of their manager.

Riqui Puig is one such player. He is not short of talent and has been at times considered ready to be a regular first-team player, but he was disappointing today. He was not the only one, either, with perhaps only Jutgla showing any kind of danger in the second half.

Xavi has been active in the transfer market already with perhaps Alvaro Morata and more to come in January - on this evidence he is right to look outside the club for reinforcements.

Man of the match - Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Unfortunately for Xavi, one player who did get attention is French winger Dembele. Still getting back to his best after yet another injury, he has reportedly decided that he wants 30 million euros a season to stay at the club.

It seems Barcelona can’t afford that, and on the strength of the last few years in Spain, it’s a reasonable decision. They can probably get better value elsewhere. But on Thursday night he dragged his colleagues back into the game and looked like the only player of real class.

Player ratings

Deportivo Linares: Razak 6, Guerrero 6, Josema 6, Perejon 6, Barbosa 6, Sanchidrian 6, Rodri 6, Melendez 6, Carnicer 6, Diaz 7, Copete 6. Subs: Carracedo 7, Marin 6, Castillo 6.

Barcelona: Neto 6, Araujo 7, Sergio 6, Riqui Puig 5, Alves 6, Alba 6, Mingueza 5, Eric 5, Nico 5, Jutgla 7, Akhomach 5. Subs: Pique 6, De Jong 6, Dembele 8, Sanz 6.

Key event

5’ - ARAUJO HEADER - There's a corner on the left for Barcelona, glanced to the back post by Araujo, but it's just wide of the back post.

19’ - GOAL! Linares 1-0 Barcelona. Diaz scores - A surprise lead for the home side. A cross from the right is whipped in for Diaz, who runs well clear of his marker to stoop a little and glance his effort past Neto, who had no chance.

57’ - NETO SAVE - Carracedo goes close for Linares. An easy save.

63’ - GOAL! Linares 1-1 Barcelona. Dembele scores - The Frenchman turns after receiving the ball and advances on goal, before lashing in an excellent shot for the equaliser.

69’ - GOAL! Linares 1-2 Barcelona scores - Jutgla strides into the box, cuts onto his right and from a tight angle whips a shot into the far corner.

78’ - DEMBELE SHOT - Dembele jinks into the box and crashes a shot in against the crossbar. The best player of the game so far.

Key stat

