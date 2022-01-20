Rescheduled
Copa del Rey / Last 16
San Mamés / 20.01.2022
Athletic Club
Rescheduled
-
-
FC Barcelona
Athletic Club - FC Barcelona Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Athletic Club

FC Barcelona

Most appearances

Latest news

Copa del Rey

Suarez back in the goals as Atletico thrash Rayo Majadahonda

06/01/2022 at 23:33

Copa del Rey

Real Madrid avoid cup shock repeat against third-tier Aloycano as late goals seal victory

05/01/2022 at 22:54

