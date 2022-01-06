Atlético Mancha Real - Athletic Club

Follow the Copa del Rey live Football match between Atlético Mancha Real and Athletic Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 6 January 2022.





Catch the latest Atlético Mancha Real and Athletic Club news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Atlético Mancha Real and Athletic Club. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

