CF Fuenlabrada - Cádiz CF

Follow the Copa del Rey live Football match between CF Fuenlabrada and Cádiz CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 6 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sergio Pellicer or Álvaro Cervera? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest CF Fuenlabrada and Cádiz CF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for CF Fuenlabrada and Cádiz CF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

