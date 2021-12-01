CF Panadería Pulido - Real Sociedad

Follow the Copa del Rey live Football match between CF Panadería Pulido and Real Sociedad with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 December 2021.





Catch the latest CF Panadería Pulido and Real Sociedad news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for CF Panadería Pulido and Real Sociedad. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

