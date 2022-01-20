Rescheduled
Copa del Rey / Last 16
Estadio Martínez Valero / 20.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/elche-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Elche CF
Rescheduled
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Elche CF - Real Madrid Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elche CF logo
Elche CF
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Elche CF

Real Madrid

Most appearances

