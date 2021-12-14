FC Andorra
    18:00
    14/12/21
    Estadi Nacional
    RC Celta
      Copa del Rey • 2nd Round
      Knockout stages
      FC Andorra - RC Celta

      Follow the Copa del Rey live Football match between FC Andorra and RC Celta with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 December 2021.


      Catch the latest FC Andorra and RC Celta news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
