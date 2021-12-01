Gimnástica Segoviana - RCD Mallorca

Follow the Copa del Rey live Football match between Gimnástica Segoviana and RCD Mallorca with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 December 2021.





Catch the latest Gimnástica Segoviana and RCD Mallorca news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Gimnástica Segoviana and RCD Mallorca. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

