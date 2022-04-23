Copa del Rey / Final
Estadio La Cartuja / 23.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Copa del Rey final - Real Betis vs Valencia as it happened: Manuel Pellegrini leads Betis to first silverware in 17 years after dramatic penalty shoot-out
- All
- Highlights
-
MATCH REPORT
Real Betis will be partying into the wee small hours after they secured the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2005.
Read all about it in our in-depth match report!
Betis hold nerve in penalty shootout to seal Copa del Rey success
-
-
GOAL! BETIS 5-4 VALENCIA - BETIS WIN THE COPA DEL REY!
Miranda scores the winning penalty and, for the first time since 2005, Betis are the Copa del Rey champions!
-
GOAL! VALENCIA 4-4 BETIS
Gaya levels the scores once more with a fine penalty.
-
GOAL! BETIS 4-3 VALENCIA
Tello takes advantage of Musah's miss as he guides his penalty into the back of the net.
MISS! VALENCIA 3-3 BETIS
Musah didn't look confident in his approach and he blazes his penalty over the bar! Advantage Betis?!
-
GOAL! BETIS 3-3 VALENCIA
Who will blink first? Guardado makes no mistake with his spot-kick.
-
GOAL! VALENCIA 3-2 BETIS
Guedes hammers it into the right corner, leaving Bravo with no chance. Valencia ahead again.
-
GOAL! BETIS 2-2 VALENCIA
Never in doubt as Joaquin finds the bottom corner. Beautiful.
-
GOAL! VALENCIA 2-1 BETIS
Racic rolls the ball into the bottom corner and again Bravo dives the wrong way.
-
GOAL! BETIS 1-1 VALENCIA
Cool as you like, Jose sends the goalkeeper the wrong way to level the scores.
-
GOAL! VALENCIA 1-0 BETIS
Soler lifts his spot-kick into the roof of the net to give Valencia a perfect start to the shootout.
FT
PENALTIES IT IS!
The winner of the Copa del Rey 2021-22 will be decided on a shootout!
117'
A SHOOTOUT LOOMS
There's just too much to lose now, neither side is prepared to take the slightest of risks and penalties seem inevitable.
115'
POOR CROSS
Gaya drives to the by-line but his cross is too close to Betis goalkeeper Bravo who plucks it out of the sky much to the relief of his team mates.
113'
ALL CHANGE FOR BETIS
I make that five substitutions that Betis have made in extra-time, almost half of their starting XI.
111'
BETIS SUB
Another positive switch from Betis sees Tello come on for Canales. Nine minutes remaining.
Off
Sergio Canales
Real Betis
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide3
On
Tello
Real Betis
111'
BETIS SUB
Fekir can't continue. He gets a standing ovation from the Betis supporters as he's replaced by Ruibal.
Off
Nabil Fekir
Real Betis
On target1
Fouls4
Fouls against8
Free Kicks9
On
Aitor Ruibal
Real Betis
110'
SLIPS AT THE VITAL MOMENT!
Canales controls a deep corner delivery, takes it down on his chest but slips at the vital moment on the slippery surface.
108'
FEKIR WINS BETIS A CORNER...
Before going down with cramp once more.