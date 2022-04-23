Juan Miranda scored the winning penalty as Real Betis beat Valencia to the Copa del Rey trophy after a dramatic shoot-out.

Manuel Pellegrini's side were the better team throughout the 120 minutes and were fully deserving of their victory, as the club lifted their first piece of silverware since 2005.

Borja Iglesias had given Betis the lead in the 11th minute, his bullet header from Hector Bellerin's cross leaving goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili with no chance.

Pellegrini's side looked confident of adding to their lead but against the run of play Valencia restored parity. Hugo Duro's run was fed by Ilaix Moriba and the on-loan Getafe forward made no mistake, dinking it over the onrushing Claudio Bravo with aplomb.

Betis wideman Sergio Canales struck the woodwork on the stroke of half-time, but Los Che applied pressure on the opposition rearguard in the opening stages of the second half. Carlos Soler ought to have put them ahead but somehow contrived to miss the target with the goal gaping.

With the clock ticking down in normal time, Juanmi had a golden chance to restore Betis' lead when he was set free on goal but couldn't find a way past Mamardashvili. He would go even closer, his low shot from the edge of the box denied only by the post.

Betis continued to knock on the door without reward. Again, Mamardashvili was Valencia's hero as he repelled Nabil Fekir when through on goal.

Both sides continued to trade blows, but a winner couldn't be found in 90 minutes and so the game proceeded into extra-time where chances were few and far between and the inevitable penalty shootout followed.

The first six penalties were perfect but at 3-3, Yunus Musah lifted his spot-kick over the bar. Betis took full advantage and there were wild scenes of jubilation when Miranda netted the decisive kick.

