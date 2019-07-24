LIVE

Godoy Cruz - Palmeiras

Copa Libertadores - 24 July 2019

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Godoy Cruz and Palmeiras live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 24 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lucas Bernardi or Luiz Felipe Scolari? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Godoy Cruz and Palmeiras? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Godoy Cruz vs Palmeiras. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

