Grêmio
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
01:30
03/10/19
Arena do Grêmio
Flamengo
Copa Libertadores • Semifinal
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Grêmio
  • Flamengo
  • Bruno HenriqueVitinho
    90'
  • Kannemann
    90'
  • Filipe LuísRene
    90'
  • Pepê
    88'
  • AlissonPepê
    82'
  • Ferreira dos SantosMaicon
    82'
  • TardelliAndré
    78'
  • GersonPiris
    73'
  • Bruno Henrique
    69'
  • 1st Half
  • Grêmio
  • Flamengo
  • Tardelli
    45'
  • Ferreira dos Santos
    41'
  • Rodrigo Caio
    17'
avant-match

LIVE
Grêmio - Flamengo
Copa Libertadores - 3 October 2019

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Grêmio and Flamengo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 3 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Renato Gaúcho or Jorge Jesus? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Grêmio and Flamengo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Grêmio vs Flamengo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment