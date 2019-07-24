LIVE

LDU de Quito - Olimpia

Copa Libertadores - 24 July 2019

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between LDU de Quito and Olimpia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 24 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Pablo Repetto or Daniel Garnero? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between LDU de Quito and Olimpia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for LDU de Quito vs Olimpia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

