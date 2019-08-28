LIVE

Palmeiras - Grêmio

Copa Libertadores - 28 August 2019

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Palmeiras and Grêmio live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luiz Felipe Scolari or Renato Gaúcho? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Palmeiras and Grêmio? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Palmeiras vs Grêmio. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

