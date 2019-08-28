Palmeiras
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
01:30
28/08/19
Estádio do Pacaembu
Grêmio
Copa Libertadores • Quarter-final
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Palmeiras
  • Grêmio
  • Geromel
    90'
  • Rocha
    89'
  • AlissonTardelli
    82'
  • Alisson
    78'
  • Bruno HenriqueVeiga
    74'
  • ScarpaJose Rafael
    66'
  • AndréPepê
    64'
  • Jean Pyerre
    48'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Palmeiras
  • Grêmio
  • WillianDeyverson
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Palmeiras
  • Grêmio
  • MaiconRomulo
    30'
  • Matheuzinho
    29'
  • Alisson
    22'
  • Everton
    18'
  • Maicon
    14'
  • Luiz Adriano
    14'
avant-match

LIVE
Palmeiras - Grêmio
Copa Libertadores - 28 August 2019

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Palmeiras and Grêmio live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luiz Felipe Scolari or Renato Gaúcho? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Palmeiras and Grêmio? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Palmeiras vs Grêmio. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment