River Plate
Finished
0
2
-
0
0
23:15
22/08/19
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Cerro Porteño
    Copa Libertadores • Quarter-final
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • River Plate
    • Cerro Porteño
    • BorréCarrascal
      90'
    • SuárezScocco
      90'
    • Montiel
      81'
    • FernándezPratto
      79'
    • Palacios
      70'
    • Valdez
      70'
    • RuizFariña
      67'
    • Borré (P)
      65'
    • 1/2 Time
    • River Plate
    • Cerro Porteño
    • AmorebietaSaiz
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • River Plate
    • Cerro Porteño
    • Pérez
      45'
    • Patiño
      45'
    • De La Cruz
      43'
    • Carrizo
      43'
    • Amorebieta
      35'
    • Fernández (P)
      8'
    • Larrivey
      7'
    River Plate - Cerro Porteño
    Copa Libertadores - 22 August 2019

    Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between River Plate and Cerro Porteño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 22 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
