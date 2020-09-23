Share
- 2nd Half
- Arão89'
- Maia83'
- MartinezPreciado81'
- dos Santos76'
- ThulerRamon75'
- Pedrodos Santos73'
- OrejuelaOyola72'
- PiñataresQuintero72'
- Piñatares57'
- AimarMarques53'
- ArroyoAlvez53'
- Martinez48'
- 1st Half
- Riveros45'
- Orejuela31'
- De Arrascaeta26'
- Pedro6'
Barcelona SC - Flamengo
Copa Libertadores - 22 September 2020
Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Barcelona SC and Flamengo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 22 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
