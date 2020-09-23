Barcelona SC
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
23:15
22/09/20
Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo
Flamengo
Copa Libertadores • Group A
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • Barcelona SC
  • Flamengo
  • Arão
    89'
  • Maia
    83'
  • MartinezPreciado
    81'
  • dos Santos
    76'
  • ThulerRamon
    75'
  • Pedrodos Santos
    73'
  • OrejuelaOyola
    72'
  • PiñataresQuintero
    72'
  • Piñatares
    57'
  • AimarMarques
    53'
  • ArroyoAlvez
    53'
  • Martinez
    48'
  • 1st Half
  • Barcelona SC
  • Flamengo
  • Riveros
    45'
  • Orejuela
    31'
  • De Arrascaeta
    26'
  • Pedro
    6'
avant-match

LIVE
Barcelona SC - Flamengo
Copa Libertadores - 22 September 2020

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Barcelona SC and Flamengo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 22 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fabian Daniel Bustos or Domènec Torrent? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Barcelona SC and Flamengo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Barcelona SC vs Flamengo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.