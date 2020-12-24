Boca Juniors
Finished
0
2
-
0
0
00:30
24/12/20
La Bombonera
Racing Club
    Copa Libertadores • Quarter-final
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Boca Juniors
    • Racing Club
    • Soldano
      90'
    • Alcaraz
      90'
    • DomínguezReniero
      84'
    • JaraBuffarini
      84'
    • SalvioCardona
      75'
    • MelgarejoAlcaraz
      68'
    • DomínguezMontoya
      62'
    • Villa (P)
      61'
    • GonzalezCapaldo
      52'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Boca Juniors
    • Racing Club
    • FertoliCvitanich
      45'
    • RojasSolari
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Boca Juniors
    • Racing Club
    • Salvio
      23'
    avant-match

    Boca Juniors - Racing Club

