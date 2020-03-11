LIVE

Colo-Colo - Athletico Paranaense

Copa Libertadores - 11 March 2020

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Colo-Colo and Athletico Paranaense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 11 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gualberto Jara or Dorival Júnior? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Colo-Colo and Athletico Paranaense? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Colo-Colo vs Athletico Paranaense. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

