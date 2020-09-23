Deportivo Binacional
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    6
    0
    01:30
    23/09/20
    Estadio Nacional
    River Plate
    Copa Libertadores • Group D
    Group Stage
    • 2nd Half
    • Deportivo Binacional
    • River Plate
    • Ojeda
      90'
    • Pratto
      90'
    • FernándezFerreira
      89'
    • Pratto
      84'
    • LeudoLabrin
      78'
    • GularteOsorio
      74'
    • ArangoMéndez
      74'
    • BorréGirotti
      74'
    • ÁlvarezCarrascal
      73'
    • SuárezPratto
      73'
    • Fernández
      70'
    • GuachiréPolar
      62'
    • 1st Half
    • Deportivo Binacional
    • River Plate
    • Álvarez
      36'
    • Suárez
      25'
    • De La Cruz
      15'
    Deportivo Binacional - River Plate
    Copa Libertadores - 23 September 2020

    Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Deportivo Binacional and River Plate live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 23 September 2020.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Javier Arce or Marcelo Gallardo? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Deportivo Binacional and River Plate
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Deportivo Binacional vs River Plate.

        
