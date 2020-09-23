Estudiantes de Mérida
Finished
0
1
-
3
0
23:15
22/09/20
Estadio Metropolitano
Nacional
Copa Libertadores • Group F
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • Estudiantes de Mérida
  • Nacional
  • FloresYorwin Lobo
    87'
  • TrasanteMartinez
    80'
  • LinarezRodriguez
    75'
  • Fernández
    74'
  • CartagenaJacquet
    65'
  • Rivas VielmaPaez
    62'
  • Vecino (P)
    60'
  • CougoMéndez
    57'
  • GedozFernández
    57'
  • OcampoTrezza
    56'
  • Flores
    52'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Estudiantes de Mérida
  • Nacional
  • RivasMena
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Estudiantes de Mérida
  • Nacional
  • Rivas Vielma
    45'
  • Marrufo
    41'
  • Orihuela
    39'
  • Orihuela
    27'
  • Vecino
    6'
