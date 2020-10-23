LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Grêmio - América de Cali

Copa Libertadores - 23 October 2020

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Grêmio and América de Cali with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 23 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Renato Gaúcho or Juan Cruz Real? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Grêmio and América de Cali news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

