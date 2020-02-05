Independiente Medellín
Finished
0
4
-
0
1
00:30
05/02/20
Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Deportivo Táchira
    Copa Libertadores • Qualifying Round 2
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • Independiente Medellín
    • Deportivo Táchira
    • DelgadoMena
      80'
    • CaicedoLaurito
      75'
    • Cuesta
      70'
    • CermeñoZalzman
      69'
    • AnguloCuesta
      69'
    • Pérez GrecoFoglia
      65'
    • Velázquez
      63'
    • Velázquez
      56'
    • Angulo
      50'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Independiente Medellín
    • Deportivo Táchira
    • KouffatiAngarita
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Independiente Medellín
    • Deportivo Táchira
    • Reina
      43'
    • Camacho
      28'
    • Caicedo
      28'
    • Angulo
      23'
    • Reina (P)
      3'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Independiente Medellín - Deportivo Táchira
    Copa Libertadores - 5 February 2020

    Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Independiente Medellín and Deportivo Táchira live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 5 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aldo Bobadilla or Juan Tolisano? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Independiente Medellín and Deportivo Táchira? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Independiente Medellín vs Deportivo Táchira. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
