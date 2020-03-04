LIVE

Jorge Wilstermann - Colo-Colo

Copa Libertadores - 4 March 2020

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Jorge Wilstermann and Colo-Colo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 4 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christian Díaz or Gualberto Jara? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Jorge Wilstermann and Colo-Colo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jorge Wilstermann vs Colo-Colo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

