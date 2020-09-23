Junior
Finished
0
4
-
1
0
01:30
23/09/20
Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez
Independiente del Valle
Copa Libertadores • Group A
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • Junior
  • Independiente del Valle
  • Guerrero
    90'
  • HinestrozaMurillo
    90'
  • ValenciaValencia
    85'
  • Hinestroza
    85'
  • TorresLeiton
    84'
  • Valencia
    78'
  • FaravelliMontaño
    77'
  • CardenasViáfara
    76'
  • CetréGonzalez
    76'
  • Murillo
    72'
  • MeraCaicedo
    69'
  • CaicedoGuerrero
    69'
  • SanchezOrtiz
    69'
  • Piedrahita
    58'
  • Rosero
    57'
  • Valencia
    55'
  • 1st Half
  • Junior
  • Independiente del Valle
  • Valencia
    44'
  • Caicedo
    34'
  • Torres
    20'
