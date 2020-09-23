LDU de Quito
Finished
0
4
-
2
0
01:30
23/09/20
Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado
São Paulo
Copa Libertadores • Group D
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • LDU de Quito
  • São Paulo
  • Nestor
    89'
  • Trellez
    82'
  • Martinez BorjaMedina
    80'
  • PioviAlcívar
    79'
  • Arce
    76'
  • PabloTrellez
    72'
  • HernanesHelinho
    72'
  • Tchê TchêNestor
    72'
  • CruzAyala
    62'
  • MunozQuinteros
    62'
  • Brenner
    60'
  • ZuninoArce
    53'
  • 1/2 Time
  • LDU de Quito
  • São Paulo
  • ViniciusPato
    45'
  • Frezarin BuenoBrenner
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • LDU de Quito
  • São Paulo
  • Julio
    45'
  • Piovi
    37'
  • Julio
    36'
  • Zunino
    33'
  • Martinez Borja
    21'
avant-match

LIVE
LDU de Quito - São Paulo
Copa Libertadores - 23 September 2020

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between LDU de Quito and São Paulo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 23 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Pablo Repetto or Fernando Diniz? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between LDU de Quito and São Paulo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for LDU de Quito vs São Paulo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.