Macará
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    00:30
    05/02/20
    Bellavista
    Deportes Tolima
    Copa Libertadores • Qualifying Round 2
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • Macará
    • Deportes Tolima
    • Albornoz
      90'
    • Feraud
      90'
    • Quiñónez
      90'
    • RodríguezRojas
      90'
    • Rodríguez
      80'
    • EstupinanRíos
      79'
    • Campaz
      76'
    • Sebastian HerreraBalza
      74'
    • Gordillo
      67'
    • ChampangMora
      66'
    • MirandaAlbornoz
      59'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Macará
    • Deportes Tolima
    • MancillaViotti
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Macará
    • Deportes Tolima
    • Corozo
      42'
    • Robles
      27'
    • Castrillón
      21'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Macará - Deportes Tolima
    Copa Libertadores - 5 February 2020

    Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Macará and Deportes Tolima live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 5 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paúl Vélez or Hernán Torres? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Macará and Deportes Tolima?
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Macará vs Deportes Tolima. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
