LIVE

Palestino - Guaraní

Copa Libertadores - 20 February 2020

Copa Libertadores – Follow the Football match between Palestino and Guaraní live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 20 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ivo Basay or Gustavo Costas? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Palestino and Guaraní? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Palestino vs Guaraní. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

