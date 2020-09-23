Tigre
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
23:15
22/09/20
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna
Bolívar
Copa Libertadores • Group B
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • Tigre
  • Bolívar
  • Gutiérrez
    90'
  • Prediguer
    89'
  • GiacopuzziGalmarini
    88'
  • MachadoAzogue
    87'
  • ArceCastellon Colque
    87'
  • MoralesDíaz
    84'
  • FloresFernández
    74'
  • VacaAbrego
    73'
  • CardozoProtti
    72'
  • ReyEmanuel
    67'
  • Machado
    60'
  • Monteseirín
    55'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Tigre
  • Bolívar
  • GallardoMelivilo
    45'
  • CavallaroBolaño
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Tigre
  • Bolívar
  • Marcos Riquelme
    36'
  • Magnín
    17'
