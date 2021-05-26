A Uruguayan footballer in hotel quarantine dangled himself from the window of his room on the 11th floor to escape a blaze before being rescued by Buenos Aires firefighters early on Tuesday, his club Rentistas have said.

The player told local media that at first he did not notice the smoke in his room because he had lost his sense of smell due to Covid-19 and only tried to escape when he saw flames, ESPN reported.

Buenos Aires City Hall released a video which showed a man hanging from the window of his room for several seconds as firefighters used a crane to pull him to safety.

