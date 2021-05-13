Argentinos Juniors - Universidad Católica

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Argentinos Juniors and Universidad Católica with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 12 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Gabriel Milito or Gustavo Poyet? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Argentinos Juniors and Universidad Católica news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Argentinos Juniors and Universidad Católica. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

