Atlético Nacional - Libertad

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Atlético Nacional and Libertad with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 15 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Alexandre Guimarães or Daniel Garnero? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Atlético Nacional and Libertad news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Atlético Nacional and Libertad. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

