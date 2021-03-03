Caracas FC - Universidad César Vallejo

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Caracas FC and Universidad César Vallejo with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 3 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Noel Sanvicente or José del Solar? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Caracas FC and Universidad César Vallejo news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Caracas FC and Universidad César Vallejo. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

