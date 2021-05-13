Junior - River Plate

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Junior and River Plate with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 13 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Luis Perea or Marcelo Gallardo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Junior and River Plate news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Junior and River Plate. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

