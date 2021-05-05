LDU de Quito - Flamengo

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between LDU de Quito and Flamengo with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 5 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Pablo Repetto or Rogério Ceni? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest LDU de Quito and Flamengo news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for LDU de Quito and Flamengo. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

