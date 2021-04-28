LDU de Quito - Vélez Sársfield

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between LDU de Quito and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 27 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Pablo Repetto or Mauricio Pellegrino? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest LDU de Quito and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for LDU de Quito and Vélez Sársfield. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

