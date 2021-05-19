Palmeiras - Defensa y Justicia

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Palmeiras and Defensa y Justicia with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 18 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Abel or Sebastian Beccacece? Find out by following our live matchcast.



