Coronavirus-hit River Plate had to play midfielder Enzo Perez in goal and had no substitutes on the bench, but still came away with a 2-1 win over Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores.

With Covid-19 cases surging in Argentina, River had 20 players test positive and others were injured, reducing their squad to 11 fit players for the match in Buenos Aires.

Four goalkeepers were among those affected but a request to register their fifth- and sixth-choice goalkeepers was rejected by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Copa Libertadores River Plate set to put a midfielder in goal for Copa Libertadores tie - reports A DAY AGO

Veteran midfielder Perez started in goal behind an inexperienced team but was rarely troubled by Sante Fe, who have yet to win in this year's Libertadores, the South American equivalent of Europe's Champions League.

Fabrizio Angileri put River ahead after just three minutes and Julian Alvarez doubled their lead three minutes later.

Kelvin Osorio spoiled Perez’s bid for a clean sheet when he scored after 73 minutes for Santa Fe, who introduced 15-year-old Hollman McCormick to the action late on.

River held on to secure the win and go top in Group D, with nine points from five games.

Football Obituary: Argentina legend Maradona saw heaven and hell 25/11/2020 AT 17:43