Atlético Mineiro - Emelec

CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Estádio Mineirão / 05.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/emelec/teamcenter.shtml
Emelec
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Emelec logo
Emelec
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Emelec

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Libertad
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
06/07
Boca Juniors
-
-
Corinthians
06/07
Colón
-
-
Talleres
06/07
Palmeiras
-
-
Cerro Porteño
06/07

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Atlético Mineiro and Emelec with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 5 July 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Mineiro and Emelec news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.