Flamengo - Deportes Tolima

CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Maracanã / 07.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tolima/teamcenter.shtml
Deportes Tolima
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Deportes Tolima logo
Deportes Tolima
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Deportes Tolima

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Libertad
1
0
Athletico Paranaense
67'
Aggregate score 2-2
Boca Juniors
0
0
Corinthians
62'
Aggregate score 0-0
Colón
-
-
Talleres
23:15
Palmeiras
-
-
Cerro Porteño
23:15

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Flamengo and Deportes Tolima with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 7 July 2022.

Catch the latest Flamengo and Deportes Tolima news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.