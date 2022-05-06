CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estadio Nacional / 06.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alianza-lima/teamcenter.shtml
Alianza Lima
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colo-colo/teamcenter.shtml
Colo-Colo
Alianza Lima - Colo-Colo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alianza Lima logo
Alianza Lima
Colo-Colo logo
Colo-Colo
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Alianza Lima

Colo-Colo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
River PlateRIV
33009
2
Colo-ColoCC
32016
3
FortalezaFOR
31023
4
Alianza LimaALL
30030
