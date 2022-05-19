CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estadio Nacional / 19.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alianza-lima/teamcenter.shtml
Alianza Lima
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Alianza Lima - Fortaleza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alianza Lima logo
Alianza Lima
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Alianza Lima

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
River PlateRIV
431010
2
Colo-ColoCC
42117
3
FortalezaFOR
41124
4
Alianza LimaALL
40131
