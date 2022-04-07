CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estadio Nacional / 07.04.2022
Alianza Lima
Not started
-
-
River Plate
Alianza Lima - River Plate

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alianza Lima logo
Alianza Lima
River Plate logo
River Plate
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Alianza Lima

River Plate

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Alianza LimaALL
00000
1
Colo-ColoCC
00000
1
FortalezaFOR
00000
1
River PlateRIV
00000
