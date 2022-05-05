CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estadio Hernando Siles / 05.05.2022
Always Ready
Not started
-
-
Boca Juniors
Always Ready - Boca Juniors

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Always Ready logo
Always Ready
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Always Ready

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
32016
2
Deportivo CaliCAL
31114
3
Always ReadyALW
31114
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
31023
