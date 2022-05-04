CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estádio Independência / 04.05.2022
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
América Mineiro - Atlético Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Independiente del ValleIND
31205
2
Atlético MineiroATL
31205
3
Deportes TolimaTOL
31114
4
América MineiroAMG
30121
