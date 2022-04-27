CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 3
Estádio Independência / 27.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tolima/teamcenter.shtml
Deportes Tolima
América Mineiro - Deportes Tolima

Statistics

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Deportes Tolima

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Independiente del ValleIND
21104
2
Atlético MineiroATL
21104
3
Deportes TolimaTOL
20111
4
América MineiroAMG
20111
Related matches

Independiente del Valle
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
01:30
América Mineiro
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
04/05
Deportes Tolima
-
-
Independiente del Valle
05/05
Deportes Tolima
-
-
América Mineiro
19/05

