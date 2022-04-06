CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estádio Independência / 06.04.2022
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Independiente del Valle
América Mineiro - Independiente del Valle

Statistics

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Independiente del Valle

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
América MineiroAMG
00000
1
Atlético MineiroATL
00000
1
Deportes TolimaTOL
00000
1
Independiente del ValleIND
00000
Related matches

Deportes Tolima
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
07/04
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
América Mineiro
14/04
Independiente del Valle
-
-
Deportes Tolima
14/04
Independiente del Valle
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
27/04

