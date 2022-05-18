CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Arena da Baixada / 18.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/libertad-1/teamcenter.shtml
Libertad
Advertisement
Ad

Athletico Paranaense - Libertad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
Libertad logo
Libertad
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

Libertad

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LibertadLIB
42117
2
The StrongestSTR
51316
3
Caracas FCCRC
51316
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Caracas FC
0
0
The Strongest
Half-time
Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Caracas FC
26/05
Libertad
-
-
The Strongest
26/05
Caracas FC
1
0
Libertad

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Athletico Paranaense and Libertad with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 18 May 2022.

Catch the latest Athletico Paranaense and Libertad news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.