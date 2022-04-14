CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Arena da Baixada / 14.04.2022
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
The Strongest
Athletico Paranaense - The Strongest

Statistics

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

The Strongest

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LibertadLIB
20202
2
Caracas FCCRC
20202
3
The StrongestSTR
10101
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
10101
Related matches

Libertad
1
1
Caracas FC
32'
Libertad
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
26/04
The Strongest
-
-
Caracas FC
28/04
The Strongest
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
03/05

